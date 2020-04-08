Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Methanex worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $489,112,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after buying an additional 2,548,443 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after buying an additional 333,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after buying an additional 332,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,004,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 213,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $21.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

MEOH stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

