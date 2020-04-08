Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,134 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

IMO opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.