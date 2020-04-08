Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.