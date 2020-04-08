Jane Street Group LLC Invests $277,000 in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,546,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 849,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,121,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,408,000 after buying an additional 157,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Globant by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after buying an additional 228,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

GLOB opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $141.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

