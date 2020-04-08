Geode Capital Management LLC Has $49.72 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 761,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Neogen worth $49,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,660 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEOG. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,080 shares in the company, valued at $936,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $477,768.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at $781,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,477 shares of company stock worth $5,077,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

