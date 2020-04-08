Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $50,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Alteryx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $3,636,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $366,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,955 shares of company stock valued at $66,647,133 over the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.