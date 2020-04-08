Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 214.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SM Energy worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SM Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,262 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 305,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. SM Energy Co has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.67.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

