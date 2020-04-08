Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

PTEN stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $326.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

