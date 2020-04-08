Circassia Pharmaceuticals’ (CIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of CIR stock opened at GBX 17.31 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.90 ($0.45). The stock has a market cap of $64.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

