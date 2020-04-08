Cello Health (LON:CLL) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Cello Health (LON:CLL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cello Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

CLL opened at GBX 109.06 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $116.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.17. Cello Health has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Cello Health’s previous dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Cello Health’s payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

About Cello Health

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

