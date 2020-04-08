Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

TRUP opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $856.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.83 and a beta of 1.65. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $132,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $153,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock worth $930,425. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

