BHP Group (LON:BHP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,679.64 ($22.09).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,277 ($16.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,320.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,624.33. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

