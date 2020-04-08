Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 15,100 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

