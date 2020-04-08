Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.41.

Shares of WMT opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 15,100 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 15,100 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
Walmart Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Walmart Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
AbbVie Inc Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC
AbbVie Inc Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 925 Shares of Duke Energy Corp
Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 925 Shares of Duke Energy Corp
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 202,119 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 202,119 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report