Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.41.

Shares of WMT opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.