AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in AbbVie by 54.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.