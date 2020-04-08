Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $333.96 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

