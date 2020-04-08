Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 925 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

