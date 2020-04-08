Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 202,119 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 61.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202,119 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,096,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,323,000 after buying an additional 24,262,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,613,000 after buying an additional 8,212,134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 2,009,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

