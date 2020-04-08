Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.