Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $451,000 in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after acquiring an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after acquiring an additional 301,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.