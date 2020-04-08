Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Trimmed by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.91.

NYSE:PANW opened at $172.81 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $7,586,020. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

