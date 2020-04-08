Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Shares of MDT opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

