Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 329.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 89.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 894.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 223,580 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -28.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $72,412.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,092 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,623.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and sold 480,987 shares worth $10,379,662.

