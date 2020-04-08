Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,917 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,131 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 679.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 53,917.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 75,485 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 824.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,354 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

