Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Solar Capital worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $785,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,187.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,181.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLRC opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $522.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

