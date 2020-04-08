IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth about $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.83.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

