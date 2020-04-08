IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 12,363 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 60.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 42.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 328,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

