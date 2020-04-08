General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,164 shares of company stock worth $1,816,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

GIS opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

