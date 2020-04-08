IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $176.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.92.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

