Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 31,118 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 237.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,198 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 481.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,448,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Fossil Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In related news, Director William B. Chiasson purchased 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 90,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $345,009.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 173,362 shares of company stock valued at $711,488. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.