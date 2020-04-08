Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,995.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 45.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.39. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. Research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

