IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.21.

Shares of AXP opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

