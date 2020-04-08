IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 7,243 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,296,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $1,630,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NEM stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

