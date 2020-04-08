LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 54.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3,365.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 262,021 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 357,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,760,000 after buying an additional 56,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. LGI Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

