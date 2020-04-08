IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 4,257 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,955 shares of company stock valued at $20,214,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

