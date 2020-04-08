Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

