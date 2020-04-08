Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,363 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 89,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 217,578 shares of company stock worth $3,502,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

