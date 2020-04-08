Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,068 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in The India Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of IFN opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

The India Fund Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.