Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 94,265 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 644.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 78,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,446,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:SPH opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $868.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

