Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 884 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.41% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $331,000.

Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.77.

