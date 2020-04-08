SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $787,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $770,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

