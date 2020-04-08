Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,751,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $272,231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,445 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.