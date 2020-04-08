Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

