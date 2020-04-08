Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 637 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

