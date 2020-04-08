Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,165 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,981,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 797,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 470,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

