Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 8,813 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,213,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,695,000 after purchasing an additional 750,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,824,000 after purchasing an additional 665,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $487,047.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.