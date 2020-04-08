Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Cormark

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$0.80 target price on shares of Excellon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of EXN opened at C$0.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$1.51.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

