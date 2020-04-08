First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Cormark to Market Perform

Cormark downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.46.

TSE FM opened at C$6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$16.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

