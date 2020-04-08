Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Appian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Appian by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.97. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $1,055,646 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.