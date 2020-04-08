BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at UBS Group

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target cut by UBS Group from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. CIBC downgraded shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$65.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.60.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$22.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.87. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The company has a market cap of $747.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

